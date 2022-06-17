Only Murders in the Building season 3: Is there a good chance?

Sure, we’re still a week and a half away from Only Murders in the Building season 2 premiering at Hulu, but is there already hope for season 3? It may sound crazy to start thinking about the possibility now, but the show’s main cast is already joking about it themselves!

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Selena Gomez hints that (thankfully) she is already looking to have another season on her schedule: “I finished season two, I did my cooking show, and now I’m gonna be in the (recording) studio until season three. So basically, we’re going to be just working on new music. Like I said, I couldn’t do one or the other.”

When we think back on season 1 of the mystery-comedy, it’s really one of those shows that was a slow burn when it comes to finding an audience. It got progressively more popular as it went along, and we wouldn’t be shocked if the season 2 premiere smashed the viewership numbers that season 1 got on the streaming service. Even with significant star power, it can be hard to get a lot of viewers to check out a new show, especially one that is not a part of some larger franchise.

Of course, what we’re left to wonder right now is what the premise for a potential season 3 would even be! Remember that for season 2, the trio of Mabel, Charles, and Oliver are going to work hard to desperately clear their names, and we have a feeling that this will be easier said than done given how Mabel was found over Bunny’s dead body. In order for season 3 to happen, presumably someone else would have to die … but who would that be?

Do you think there is a good chance at an Only Murders in the Building season 3 happening down the road?

