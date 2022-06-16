Only Murders in the Building season 2: Is Cinda Canning involved?

We know that entering Only Murders in the Building season 2, there are going to be plenty of questions that viewers have across the map.

What’s one of the biggest ones in our mind right now? It’s rather simple: Trying to figure out what’s happening with Cinda Canning.

It goes without saying that we’re thrilled to have Tina Fey on this show, and we imagine that Steve Martin’s history with the former SNL cast member helped to make that happened. Cinda is a popular podcast host who, at some point, mocked Charles on The Tonight Show for his then-tiny podcast.

However, the tables turned throughout season 1. We ended up seeing the investigation of Tim Kono become a mainstream success story and with that, we wonder how she feels about them now. Is it possible that she’s responsible for framing Charles, Mabel, and Oliver? It’s a fun thing to think about, and you could argue on some level that her motive is jealousy. On the flip side, though, Bunny’s death and the trio being framed is giving them even more celebrity — also, it allows them to have another season of the podcast that they probably would not have otherwise.

Do we think Cinda is responsible? It’s one of the more outlandish theories out there, but we do think this character’s going to have a fascinating role in season 2. If nothing else, she could easily exploit the trio’s own crime-solving exploits for her own personal gain. Would anyone be that shocked about it?

