Only Murders in the Building season 2 trailer: Who killed Bunny?

Today, the fine folks at Hulu finally revealed the full Only Murders in the Building season 2 trailer — and with that, of course, comes questions.

What’s one of the biggest ones? It’s the very thing that was set up at the end of this past season in Bunny’s murder. We saw Mabel hovering over her, as the building manager for the Arconia was killed with a knitting needle. Yet, she claims to be innocent and of course, we believe her. Sure, Bunny wasn’t the nicest person in the world, but that alone is no real motive to take her out. She’d already told the trio that they could stay and weren’t getting evicted!

New Only Murders in the Building video! – Take a look below to see our full season 2 preview stuffed full of early theories. We’ll be breaking the show down all season long, so be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — this is the #1 to make sure you don’t miss anything.

The trailer of course touches a lot on what Mabel, Charles, and Oliver are going to do in order to clear their names, but also the difficulties that will come with taking on the case from this angle. They’re continuing their podcast, which is largely fun because this time, they are the ones high on the suspect list. You also get a sense of some of the guest stars who will be a part of the show this time around, and we’re sure some of them will be suspects.

One of the biggest surprises here is, of course, the simple fact that Amy Ryan is still involved here somehow as Jan, the bassoonist / serial murderer who was responsible for Tim Kono’s death and also took out Charles. Our feeling, at least for now, is that she could be a source of insight in a weird, Silence of the Lambs sort of way.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Only Murders in the Building

What did you think about the Only Murders in the Building season 2 trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







