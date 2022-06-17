The Boys season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Are Hughie and Starlight over?

Next week on Amazon you’re going to have a chance to see The Boys season 3 episode 6 — so what does that mean for Hughie and Starlight following what we saw tonight?

Based on what we saw at the ending of the episode tonight, it feels as though their relationship could be very-much over — and honestly, it’s not that hard to understand why. Hughie has once again allowed his desperation to feel important overshadow what is directly in front of his face: Starlight loves him! She does not care if he can rescue her or not; what matters is that he cares for her in every single way.

Watch our new The Boys video looking at season 3 episode 5! Take a look below to see more of what we had to say about what we just saw. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make sure you don’t miss any of that.

Yet, Hughie has decided to not only partake in that temporary Compound-V, but also run off with Butcher instead of taking a more peaceful approach. This could easily mean that their romantic relationship is over given that if you don’t have trust, what do you really have?

By the end of this upcoming episode, we hope that the two find a way to sort a lot of this out … mostly because they have some pretty-big fish to fry elsewhere. Think in terms of what is going on when it comes to Soldier Boy targeting members of his other team, or Homelander continuing to be one of the most awful humans imaginable. These two have SO much that they have to tackle, and it is going to be infinitely harder for each of them if they cannot find any common ground.

Related – Be sure to get more news when it comes to The Boys, including more on episode 5

What do you want to see on The Boys season 3 episode 6 for Hughie and Starlight?

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







