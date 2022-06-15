The Boys season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Paul Reiser set to play The Legend!

The Boys season 3 episode 5 is going to be arriving on Amazon Prime later this week, and it will be coming with a big-name guest star!

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, former Mad About You star Paul Reiser is set to play a pretty important role on the series in The Legend — it’s a recurring spot, so he could be seen beyond episode 4, as well.

The description for this character reads simply that The Legend is “an iconic fan-favorite character from the original comic book series,” and we know that in particular, he was meant to be a spoof on Stan Lee in the source material. How that works its way into episode 5 and beyond remains to be seen.

What we do know is that based on how episode 4 ended, there’s a pretty desperate situation unfolding here for many different characters. Soldier Boy, for starters, is on the loose, and there’s also a power structure at Vought that is different than ever before. After all, Homelander betrayed Stan Edgar, getting him arrested in an effort to seize even more power for himself. This was a bold, dangerous move and it’s something that defines the rest of the season.

As for how The Legend can help or hurt in some capacity, we’ll just have to wait and see on some of that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

