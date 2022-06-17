The Boys season 3 episode 6 spoilers: The one you’ve been waiting for…

It’s hard to say too much about The Boys season 3 episode 6 on Amazon Prime next week. Why is that? Well, we tend to keep site content relatively suitable for all audiences.

The truth is, episode 6 may be one of the craziest things that you’ve ever seen on television. It is based on a notorious comic, and let’s just say that it revolves around a number of superheroes cooking up with each other all in a confined space. It’s going to be crazy, shocking, and it will probably lead to a lot of discussions online. Basically, this is exactly the sort of thing that the producers probably want.

So what can you expect to see? Obviously, there will be a whole lot of graphic content from start to finish here, but there is a larger story that will ground much of it in the show’s bizarre reality. Remember here that Soldier Boy is currently on a revenge tour, and this could easily tie somewhat into that. Meanwhile, Mother’s Milk also wants vengeance, Hughie and Starlight could be on the outs, and there’s a lot going on with Homelander as he continues his new power-trip.

The saddest thing to report on here is that no matter what happens in episode 6, we are really nearing the end of this journey overall. There are only three more episodes this season! While it is nice to know that there is a season 4 coming, that’s also not going to be something we see for a pretty long time.

