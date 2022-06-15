Is Danielle Panabaker leaving The Flash? Where is Caitlin Snow?

Is Danielle Panabaker leaving The Flash, and where in the world is her character of Caitlin Snow? How worried should we be?

If you’re finding yourself asking any of these questions going into tonight’s episode, here is where we present a fairly simple answer: For the time being, it doesn’t appear as though Caitlin is gone for good. The exit right now was meant to accommodate the actress’ real-life maternity leave, and it was written into the story this past episode. After Barry’s decision to destroy her secret lab earlier this season, she felt the best thing for her was to go away for a while. Maybe this will let her heal and hopefully, it’s not fueling her anger where she comes back as some sort of terrible villain down the road.

Hopefully, we’ll have a chance to see or hear from Caitlin still in some capacity before the end of the season but if not, there’s a chance that she returns for season 9. Grant Gustin is so far the only original cast member confirmed to come back; the only thing that we’ve heard with Panabaker and Candice Patton is that the two are in negotiations to reprise their roles. It sounds like Danielle does want to come back, and that makes sense. There’s a reasonably good chance that season 9 is the final season and if that’s the case, we absolutely think that this is a story she would like to see through.

Fingers crossed we’ll get something more about her long-term status before the end of the season. Otherwise, we could be in for a long waiting game. Unless some additional news comes out, the plan isn’t for season 9 to premiere until we get around to 2023.

Do you want to see more of Danielle Panabaker on The Flash down the road?

