The Flash season 8 episode 20 spoilers: The epic finale!

The Flash season 8 episode 20 is set to premiere on Wednesday, June 29, and there is clearly one headline at the center of everything: This is the finale. Whatever happens in this story is going to have huge ramifications for whatever comes after the fact; we know that there is a season 9, and that Grant Gustin has signed on to take part. Beyond that, though, there really isn’t all that much in the way of other information out there.

So what can we tell you about the finale that leads into all of it? The title is “Negative, Part Two,” and the synopsis below gives you a slightly better sense of the high stakes here…

SEASON FINALE – With The Flash (Grant Gustin) still reeling from everything that just happened, the rest of the team rallies to support him when he needs it the most. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Eric Wallace (#820). Original airdate 6/29/2022. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

So who is the primary foe Barry is up against? You could make an argument that it is the original version of Eobard Thawne, given that he appears in the promo for next week’s “The Man in the Yellow Tie.” We know that Fast Track is appearing in the next episode, but there is no evidence that this character is going to take a super-villainous turn. We’ve got a feeling that the writers are planning a few significant surprises and that, unfortunately, they just aren’t telling us what some of those are going to be in advance. They gotta keep their cards close to the vest on some things, right?

