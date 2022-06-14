New Amsterdam season 5: When to expect first trailer!

It’s a thrill to know that we are getting a New Amsterdam season 5 on NBC, and we certainly need it based on the way that season 4 concluded!

We’ll be the first to admit that we’re still unhappy about the decision made to end the story on that Max – Helen wedding shocker. We’re of the belief that something happened with Freema Agyeman’s character to make it impossible for her to be on that rooftop; given how she feels about Max, it’s too jarring that all of a sudden, she would decide that she didn’t want to marry him. So why end the season without giving us more answers? We wish we had more of a concrete answer but for now, that’s just all that we have.

With that in mind, we’re going to have to transition over to the next order of business, and that is starting to think about when NBC is going to give us the first real promo / trailer. Given that season 5 is the final one for New Amsterdam, we’re of course of the belief that they will be a bit more aggressive in terms of their promotional approach. We think that this will mean some real footage in early to mid-September, and something that gives us a better sense of what the overall endgame could be and/or what it could look like. This season will only be thirteen episodes, so there’s a lot to dive into in a limited period of time. That includes working to further establish an ending for people like Reynolds, Iggy, and Bloom, who have gone through their fair share of drama over the years.

Also, did you know that Dr. Wilder is now a series regular? If not, this is something that we’re currently thrilled for since she’s brought so much to this world in the time that she’s been present.

There is no firm premiere date as of yet for New Amsterdam season 5, but we’re looking forward to something either in late September or early October. Fingers crossed something surfaces within the near future.

What do you want to see featured within a New Amsterdam season 5 trailer?

