New Amsterdam season 5: Sandra Mae Frank (Dr. Wilder) promoted!

We know you’ll be waiting for a good while to see New Amsterdam season 5 premiere on NBC, but there is still good news we have to share!

According to a new report from TVLine, Sandra Mae Frank has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming final season, where she will continue to play the role of Dr. Elizabeth Wilder. We’ve seen her in a significant chunk of season 4 already, as the Deaf surgeon eventually went on to become the Chief of Oncology at the hospital. We’ve seen a few events here and there already from her point of view and when that happens, it’s often a pretty good indicator that a promotion could be coming.

The unfortunate thing is just how few stories there are left for Dr. Wilder, plus Max Goodwin and everyone else on the team. There are thirteen episodes set for the final season, so that means only so many opportunities to spotlight each individual character. We’ve seen already that Wilder is exceptional in her field, and maybe her continued growth is meant to be all of the evolution we need for this role.

New Amsterdam will wrap up season 4 tonight and in this episode, there are a lot of big events slated to occur. Max and Helen are doing what they can in order to get married, but a massive problem stands between the two of them. Think along the lines here of a massive hurricane that could keep them apart. That’s a significant hurdle that will not only present travel challenges for Sharpe, but also enormous personnel challenges for New Amsterdam. Will Dr. Wilder and the rest of the team be able to help an influx of patients while also dealing with tough conditions at the hospital itself?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you think about Sandra Mae Frank being promoted to series regular for New Amsterdam season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay here at the site for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







