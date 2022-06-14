Dancing with the Stars season 31: Carrie Ann Inaba talks evolution

Dancing with the Stars season 31 is absolutely going to be one of the most different versions of the show we’ve ever seen. After years of being on ABC, the show is navigating itself over now to the Disney+ streaming service. There’s potential for it to find some new viewers there, but it’s also the great unknown. This is the first time that Disney+ will have ever experimented with live programming like this!

So how will things work? Speaking to E! News, judge Carrie Anna Inaba noted that there are going to be some changes, especially since there will be more live voting across the country. Also, she made it clear that she thinks viewers will adapt — and that she will also 100% be back:

“I will be definitely there next season at the judges’ table where I normally sit. I’m very excited about it … I think it’s going to be a really good change. After 30 seasons, some shows don’t make it that far. The fact that we’re still evolving and trying new things, it says a lot about our brand.” Inaba also said that she hopes Tyra Banks returns as the host, but nothing is confirmed with that at the moment. We know there is a new showrunner behind the scenes in Conrad Green, who was actually there during the show’s early days on ABC. One of the biggest questions we’ve got right now pertains to the cast — given that network TV has been the default model for celebrities for so many years, are the producers going to be able to attract the same caliber of stars? Is that going to be a big issue? We could find out about that in due time… Hopefully, we will be able to see season 31 on the air this fall, but nothing is 100% confirmed when it comes to that. Are you planning to watch Dancing with the Stars season 31 after its move to Disney+? Be sure to let us know all of your thoughts on the matter below! Once you do that, be sure to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

