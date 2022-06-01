Dancing with the Stars season 31: Former showrunner poised to return!

There is some huge news coming in when it comes to Dancing with the Stars season 31. After all, a familiar face could be coming home!

According to a report from Deadline, Conrad Green is close to coming back in the position of showrunner / executive producer that he held in the past. He would be replacing Andrew Llinares, who anchored the show over the past handful of seasons.

Green’s potential return was reportedly met with elation behind the scenes, as there was criticism within the greater DWTS community over the recent direction of the show. Pros were unhappy with the staging of many routines, and felt like the visuals/effects often took away from what they were doing. Meanwhile, we know that a number of fans were unhappy with the performance of host Tyra Banks, who was also an executive producer behind the scenes.

Could the return of Green mean a possible comeback for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews? Nothing has been reported as of yet, but we are certainly curious. One year ago, this would have felt impossible; yet, if the idea here is for Disney+ (who will now broadcast the show) to get longtime fans on board at its new home, this would be a pretty smart move. Tom and Erin had a loyal following and if the concern is garnering younger viewers, the show can do that by bringing on board contestants who appeal to that demographic.

there is no specific premiere date as of yet for Dancing with the Stars season 31; nonetheless, that’s something we hope to learn more about in the weeks ahead. Despite its new home, we’re still hoping to see it come back on at some point in the fall.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

