Dancing with the Stars season 31: Judge reacts to Disney+ news!

In case you did not hear the big news from earlier this week, there are huge changes coming in the Dancing with the Stars world! There is a season 31 happening for the ballroom dance competition, but it is happening on Disney+ rather than ABC.

Suffice it to say, this is not news a lot of people saw coming or projected and honestly, it was hard to. The announcement was somewhat out of the blue but the more you think about it, the more it could make sense. The show will still be live, and the move could help the brand refresh itself for a new generation. We are expecting a number of changes, but there could at least still be a few constants. Take, for example, the judging panel!

While Disney+ has not confirmed whether any of the fan-favorite judges will be coming over to the streaming service, it absolutely sounds like Carrie Ann Inaba intends to. Just listen to what she had to say on the subject in a post on Instagram:

“Did you hear the news? Dancing With the Stars, after 30 seasons on ABC, is moving to Disney+. We’re still gonna be live … We’re gonna be the first live streaming competition show in the United States and we’re gonna be on Disney+ and that’s really exciting. Dancing With the Stars has always been a little bit of a trailblazer. Not a little bit, but you know, who knew? Ballroom dancing, way back when?”

There is no firm premiere date as of yet for season 31, so we also of course wonder if Disney+ could shift the window as to when it comes on. There is more flexibility in streaming than ever before, so what will be decided here?

