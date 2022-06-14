The Orville season 3 spoilers: When will Eliza Taylor turn up?

At some point during The Orville season 3, we are going to be seeing an appearance from The 100 alum Eliza Taylor. So when will she be around? Well, let’s just say that she won’t be turning up in this week’s new episodes.

Speaking to TVLine recently, show executive producer Seth MacFarlane noted that you will end up seeing Taylor “later in the season.” We know that the actress is wearing some sort of heavy prosthetic work for her part, suggesting that she’s probably going to be some sort of alien.

In general, though, The Orville is one of those series that rarely ever gives information away about what is coming up, so we can’t be that shocked they are doing something similar here. A part of what makes the show so exciting and joyful is that they leave a LOT open to the imagination and they like you to be surprised when they watch. They also tend to tell a lot of standalone arcs; while Taylor’s appearance is something that could lead to a reprisal, it will likely have a beginning, middle, and end in the time in which she is present.

Of course, we wouldn’t be surprised if there are some surprise guest stars for The Orville coming down the road, and we’ll have more information on that if it manages to come out. For now, we’re just curious to see where some of these New Horizons take us, and also to see what sort of work Taylor chooses to do next. One of the things that was probably appealing about The Orville was being able to go in a weird direction and take on things that she never imagined she would do.

Related – Want to get more news on the next The Orville episode?

What do you most want to see from Eliza Taylor when she does turn up on The Orville season 3?

Do you have any specific predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to make 100% certain you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







