The Orville season 3 episode 3 promo: Something existential…

Next week you are going to see The Orville season 3 episode 3 arrive on Hulu, and it’s definitely going to bring some fascinating stuff to the forefront!

If you look below, you can see courtesy of Seth MacFarlane on Twitter a small look at what lies ahead here. What makes this preview so fascinating? The tease that you will “get your existential rocks off” watching this story, titled “Mortality Paradox.”

So what in the world does this mean? We wonder if this is going to be a classic case of the cast getting to play multiple versions of themselves — or, maybe they will see parts of who they are in different timelines or universes. MacFarlane notes that this episode is “really fun,” and we tend to translate that to mean the cast getting to do a lot of great things that they haven’t before.

We’ve felt that the first two episodes of New Horizons have been extraordinary and on another level. That’s why we’ve been a little surprised at some of the critiques we’ve seen on social media. Take, for example, the idea that it is not funny anymore; we think the humor is here on roughly the same level as it was in season 2, and it’s got a natural tone that just works. We don’t think a show like this needs to shoehorn jokes and they can just come and go organically.

For those of you who feel like your favorite characters have been sidelined, don’t worry: There are plans for everyone to get a prominent story at some point during the season. There may be a specific reason why these are being arranged in the order that they are, so don’t get discouraged if you’re waiting for more from a specific person.

