P-Valley season 2 spoilers: First look at Megan Thee Stallion!

There is some exciting stuff coming to P-Valley season 2 down the road; after all, Megan Thee Stallion is stopping by!

Above, you can see one of the first photos of the Grammy winner as Tina Snow on the Starz drama. Tina Snow is not a character exclusive to the world of the show; it is actually the rapper’s alter ego, and she even has an EP named after the persona.

Seeing how Tina is incorporated into the world of The Pynk should be exciting and in general, the series is keeping most other details under wraps. According to TV Insider, Megan did record an original song that will be featured later on in the season.

Even though this show is only two episodes into the new season at the moment, it’s clear already that Starz is going to want to give it a season 3. It has built incredibly in terms of its total audience, and there is such a strong ensemble here with a lot of material well worth exploring. Let’s hope that there’s going to be a chance to see things build and escalate from here on out.

Of course, for the time being we’re trying to set some of our goals a little bit smaller. It’s one of the reasons why at present, we’re just hoping that Mercedes is okay after what happened to her in episode 2! The Pynk in general is still in need of a recovery; while it was able to re-open after the global health crisis, it’s clear at the moment that it has some work to do in order to get back to where it once was.

