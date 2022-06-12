P-Valley season 2 episode 3 promo: The search for a headliner

P-Valley season 2 episode 3 is going to be coming to Starz next weekend — do you want to get a better sense of what lies ahead here?

Well, there are a few different things that define where we are in the story right now, but the biggest one may be simply this: What’s going to happen at The Pynk without Mercedes. We don’t think she is necessarily going to be gone forever, but the producers aren’t going to just gloss over the fall that happened in episode 2. That leaves a situation where there will be a search for a headliner and, of course, everybody’s gonna have their own opinions about that.

You can watch the promo for what lies ahead over here, and in general, we do think that this is going to be an especially chaotic batch of episodes to come in between what’s happening at The Pynk and also what is taking place outside of it.

Typically, we think that the first season of a drama is a great introduction to a world and everyone that inhabits it. With that in mind, it opens the door for season 2 to be about what makes everyone tick. There is so much we’re still learning about everyone across the board and episode 3 will show both an escalation of drama and also some key decisions. This is a complicated world built on trust issues and relationships that can ebb and flow. We’re just glad that there is so much still to come, and that the story is reflecting real-world issues in a way that feels natural. Who knows where things will be in a few weeks’ time? It already feels like everyone is firing on all cylinders…

