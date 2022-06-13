Squid Game video teases season 2 renewal, premiere date talk

As so many of you know, this weekend was an especially enormous one when it comes to Netflix and Squid Game. After all, it’s been renewed for a season 2!

Of course, it’s true that this renewal was more or less a foregone conclusion. The first season ended up becoming one of the most-watched Netflix originals ever, and it represented a global hit in a way that very few other series do.

Following the show getting a green light (pun 100% intended) for more new episodes, Netflix uploaded a new video to their Tudum site referencing the show’s Red Light, Green Light game — it’s also makes it abundantly clear that more in this world is coming.

Alas, there isn’t quite anything in here that answers the main question a lot of people want to know at this point: When in the world Squid Game is coming back. Can you expect a premiere date in 2023? In theory that would be wonderful, but it’s probably wishful thinking. A lot of the early reporting that has been out there on the show leans strongly in a direction of it coming back in 2024, so that is where we tend to side when it comes to our speculation right now. Given how popular season 1 was, the last thing anyone should want is rush to get season 2 out and then, after the fact, we end up with a much more inferior product.

For now, let’s all just be excited and/or nervous for whatever awaits Gi-hun next…

