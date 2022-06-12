Squid Game season 2 renewal confirmed, finally, at Netflix

After a rather extensive wait, we come bearing great news today: Squid Game season 2 is officially coming to Netflix!

For months now, the return of the show was a foregone conclusion. The first season was a global phenomenon, and both the streaming service and Hwang Dong-hyuk have spoken in the past as though it is a certainty. Today, the confirmation came in courtesy of a post on Twitter and also a letter from Dong-hyuk at the bottom of this article.

In the letter, there are a couple of teases as to what could be coming next, including the return of Gi-hun and the Front Man. The ending of season 1 strongly indicated that Gi-hun would be working in infiltrate the world of the Games in order to destroy it altogether; even though he was the winner at the end of season 1, it did not come with any satisfaction. Instead, he watched his new-found friends die and/or succumb to greed and some of their worst instincts, simply for the entertainment of the wealthy. There was a real air of tragedy to the show, and it’s what made it such a memorable and important social commentary.

Hopefully, we will get a chance to see Squid Game season 2 at some point over the next couple of years. We’re not expecting it until at least 2024, mostly because a story like this takes time and the last thing we want is for it to be rushed.

