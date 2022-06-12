P-Valley season 2 episode 2: Is Mercedes okay?

P-Valley season 2 episode 2 is absolutely one that contained a handful of big moments — and that especially rings true for Mercedes.

Through most of the first two episodes, we’ve seen the character do what she can to get past what happened with killing Montavius at the end of season 1. She’s worried about being found out, and that fear and trauma is continuing to hang over her. Not only that, but it’s also impacting her on the job. She came close to seriously injuring herself in this episode, and while Diamond was able to partially heal her, it was just as much psychological as it was physical when the dust actually settled.

In the immediate aftermath of all of this we did see Mercedes ask Autumn to leave. She’s at a spot where she realizes that she needs to make changes, but what some of those are remain to be seen.

As a whole, you can argue that change is going to be a central theme for this season overall. Just remember that the series made the choice to write in the global health crisis — and that includes all the highs and lows that come with it. The Pynk returned as an institution tonight, but in doing that, it was also clear business wasn’t quite the same. It’s going to take time before it ever gets back to that.

Is it nice to see a lot of these characters caring for each other again? Absolutely, but we’re still in the early going of the season. We have to be prepared for a lot of unexpected twists and challenges coming up the rest of the way. For now, it feels like P-Valley is still setting the table for what’s coming the rest of the way and honestly, we don’t mind that at all.

