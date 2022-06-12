P-Valley season 2 episode 3 spoilers: ‘The Dirty Dozen’

Want to know more on P-Valley season 2 episode 3? We suppose the rest place to start here is a reminder that there is going to be another episode next weekend. These are set for Sundays from here on out, as the show looks to be done with its brief Friday experiment, at least for now.

So what can we tell you about what’s coming up next? To the surprise of no one, the folks over at Starz are being pretty darn cryptic. The title here is “The Dirty Dozen,” and the full P-Valley season 2 episode 3 synopsis has more information all about what’s coming up next:

Keyshawn and Lil’ Murda embark on a new adventure; meanwhile, Mercedes ventures into uncharted territory.

It’s pretty clear at this point that the network isn’t giving TOO much away about any of these episodes away in advance, largely because they want you to be surprised. We 100% get that, but that doesn’t leave us craving more. There’s going to be twists and dramatic turns, but at the same time the writing is still setting out to bring you into the reality of who these people are and what they want out of their futures.

Based on the events of tonight’s episode, we at least know that Mercedes may be entering a new chapter. Can she find a release from some of what she’s gone through? It’s not going to be easy. Meanwhile, The Pynk still has to figure out how to try and keep things going. After all, the business is still in recovery mode and probably is going to be for some time. They’ve already worked to get new dancers; now, they also have to look at the consumer base and try to figure that out a little bit further.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to P-Valley right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to P-Valley season 2 episode 3?

Is there anything you especially want to check out? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







