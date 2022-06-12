Is Yellowstone new tonight on the Paramount Network? There’s no denying that this has been a particularly big week for the show.

If you missed some of the recent announcements, we’re going to see a lot more of the (current) Governor and also Thomas Rainwater’s right-hand man Mo — Wendy Moniz and Mo Brings Plenty have been promoted to series regular! This means that they each have significant roles in the story down the road. There’s no guarantee that either one of them will be in every episode, but this represents the network continuing to try and cement as much talent as possible. (Remember that the show also promoted already Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly.)

As for some other news, Jacki Weaver is also going to be back as Caroline Warner — that makes a lot of sense when you consider that she’s one of the Big Bads at the heart of the series.

Now, of course we have to share some of the bad news: There is no installment of Yellowstone tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be another one for the next several months. Filming kicked off last month in Montana, and that’s going to be the case for most of the rest of the year. For now, the plan is for season 5 to premiere on the network come Sunday, November 13. We’re sure that there is going to be more information on what the future holds soon enough.

Given that the folks behind-the-scenes at the show have done a reasonably good job of giving us scoop on the season so far, we have to imagine that this will continue. In general, prepare for a batch of episodes with drama, intensity, and incredibly high stakes; it’s hard to imagine the stakes diminishing for John Dutton or anyone else in the near future. Be prepared for anything when the show comes back.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 moving forward?

Are you sad that there is no new episode tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







