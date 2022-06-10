Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Big series-regular promotions announced

While Yellowstone season 5 continues to film in Montana, it’s nice to have at least a little more news as to what lies ahead! We mean that in particular in terms of some cast promotions.

Today, the Paramount Network confirmed (via TVLine) that Wendy Moniz and Mo Brings Plenty, who have both been on the show as recurring players for years, are both going to be series regulars on the upcoming season. Moniz plays Governor Lynelle Perry, a woman who very soon could be the former Governor. She and John Dutton have had quite the complex relationship over the years, and at the moment it seems as though he is vying for her office. (He doesn’t necessarily want to, but doesn’t see any other choice when looking at the current set of circumstances.)

Meanwhile, Mo Brings Plenty plays Thomas Rainwater’s right-hand man on the show in Mo. He’s an important part of his inner circle!

In general, we think that these two promotions do serve as a significant signal that moving forward, both of these characters are going to be central to the story in a way that they have not even before. They are also not the only major promotions that have been announced for this season. Previously, we confirmed that both Kathryn Kelly (Emily) and Jen Landon (Teeter) are also going to be regulars; we’re still surprised that Landon did not have the role already.

Yellowstone season 5 is going to premiere on the Paramount Network when we get around to Sunday, November 13. We’re sure that there is going to be more to report on here every single step of the way.

