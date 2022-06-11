NCIS season 20: What should the first trailer emphasize?

We know that at some point later this year, we’re going to get a first NCIS season 20 trailer — with that in mind, we’re already thinking about what could be in it! Is there any one thing that CBS should be highlighting more than anything else?

From the outside looking in, it definitely does feel like there should be a priority; however, it remains to be seen if the network will go in the most expected direction from them.

Since we just mentioned that cliffhanger, it makes the most sense to start with that. We have to imagine that Teri Polo is going to reprise her role as Vivian early on in the season, largely because we need closure on what happened! The last we saw this character, she was communicating with someone while driving Alden off to “safety.” It’s our feeling that the early going of season 20 will take a look at where they are going, and then also the team starting to realize that something may be amiss when it comes to their boss.

Do we expect a good bit of action here? Absolutely! It’s easiest for CBS to lean into that in the promo, mostly because it doesn’t give too much of the plot away. We’re not expecting a super-long trailer teasing the new season, so emotional sideplots or the Jessica Knight / Jimmy Palmer romance will probably be left out.

There is no NCIS season 20 premiere date as of yet, but we are anticipating something in late September or early October.

What do you think will be highlighted within an NCIS season 20 trailer?

