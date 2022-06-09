NCIS season 20: Recent guest stars who should return!

We know that NCIS has about as rich a roster of guest stars as any show out there. Just think along the lines of Fornell, Dr. Grace, or Delilah! These three are more or less staples of the show at this point, so we assume that we’ll see all of them again.

So are there a few other characters we could see who turned up over the past couple of years? Let’s just say that there are a handful of other people we want to see whose future is not anywhere near as guaranteed…

New NCIS video!

Piper – If the goal of season 20 is to showcase more of the personal lives of some of these characters, it makes some sense to focus on Kasie’s new love interest. She’s only been featured as such briefly, so obviously there is room to explore a lot more of their lives outside of the team.

Victoria – We finally met Jimmy’s daughter this past season and in doing that, we want to see how she’ll react to him and Jessica Knight dating. It’s probably not a subject that will be broached right away, but we do tend to think it’s going to be important at some point during season 20.

Carol Wilson – Meredith Eaton returned to the show after a good stretch of time away last year — wouldn’t it be nice to see her again a little bit sooner this time? While the character showing up often means that some terrible disease is on the loose, don’t we all need a little more Meredith in our lives?

Miguel – We know that Torres has a very difficult relationship with his father, and there’s a chance that Wilmer Valderrama’s story could get even darker in season 20. If that happens, is there any better time to bring this character back?

Are there any familiar faces you want to see come back on NCIS season 20?

