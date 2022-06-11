The Mandalorian season 3: Could it create other spin-offs?

We have a feeling that Disney+ is counting down the days until The Mandalorian season 3 premieres … even if they’ll be waiting for a while. This is in a lot of ways the scripted show that started it all for the streaming service, and we’d argue it is one of the most successful entries in the Star Wars universe in decades.

So is there a chance this upcoming season could lead to some other spin-offs or offshoots within this world? Let’s just say that we wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest.

In some ways, you can argue that we’ve already seen one off-shoot established from The Mandalorian in Ahsoka. We’re well-aware that the character existed in animated form LONG before this show came to Disney+, but the performance of Rosario Dawson in that role plus fan reaction helped to push demand over the top. Her appearance in episode 2 in a lot of ways served as a backdoor pilot of sorts for those unfamiliar with the character beforehand.

If we had to wager who is most likely to get a spin-off based on season 3, it would be Katee Sackhoff’s character of Bo-Katan, largely because we know that she is heavily featured. Of course, we’re saying this more than six months before the new season premieres! We more than expect thoughts and opinions to change as we get closer to the premiere, especially as other details come out about the characters who are featured here.

We anticipate The Mandalorian season 3 to be huge — with that in mind, we tend to imagine that spin-offs are going to be thought about left and right.

Do you think that The Mandalorian season 3 could lead to something more within the Star Wars universe at Disney+?

