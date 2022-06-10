The Mandalorian season 3: Is this the most sensible premiere date?

We all know thanks to Disney+ that The Mandalorian season 3 is coming at some point in February 2023. With that being said, can we narrow things down a little bit further?

The first thing we should note here is that more than likely, the folks at Disney probably aren’t going to share a lot more information about an air date for a good while, mostly because they don’t have to. At the moment, there are still more episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi that need to air, and we’ve also got Andor a little bit later in the summer. In general, there’s a lot that is happening the greater Star Wars universe.

Watch our latest Obi-Wan Kenobi video! Take a look below to see what we had to say about season 1 episode 4. Once you do, you can also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make sure you don’t miss any other updates.

Now, we’re going to go ahead and circle two different dates: Wednesday, February 15 and Friday, February 17. If Disney+ wanted to create the biggest launch possible for two of their biggest shows, that’s the time that makes the most sense.

Why these dates? It’s simple: The goal is to command as much of the narrative as possible. If season 3 premieres the week prior, Grogu could be sucked up slightly by either the Super Bowl (which is happening on February 12) or Valentine’s Day. After that, things start to clear up slightly. Sure, there is still some competition out there when it comes to February sweeps, but we don’t think that Disney+ is worried about network TV at this point. They’ll be able to handle this just fine.

It also makes sense to utilize the week after the Super Bowl in the event that you want to advertise during the Big Game. That is, after all, the best way to get publicity for just about anything these days.

We imagine that we’ll be waiting until at least the fall to get a specific premiere date, but that won’t stop us from talking about it in the interim…

What do you want to see when it comes to a Mandalorian season 3 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back — there are even more great updates on the way that you 100% do not want to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







