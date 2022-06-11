1932: When is filming set to begin for Yellowstone spin-off prequel?

We all know that 1932 is one of the upcoming offshoots to Yellowstone, and of course the presence of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren alone is enough to get us excited.

However, other than these castings Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan have been fairly quiet on just about everything. That includes when production on the much-anticipated project will actually begin.

Yet, we have a little bit more news on all of this today! According to a new report from the Montana Standard, filming will be kicking off on July 1 and could be running through the middle of January. There could be a little bit of flexibility within these days, but most of the rest of the year is going to be spent making sure that these episodes are perfect. Everyone knows the amount of hype and expectation that is out there for this project already.

We’ve already heard that the series is currently set to premiere at the end of the year, and signs point to Paramount+ / the Paramount Network doing something similar to what they did for the previous prequel 1883. That included a ton of cross-promotion and making sure viewers knew far in advance what the story was about. Every show in this franchise has also used star power in some way to get people excited. With the original, it was Kevin Costner; meanwhile, 1883 generated a ton of curiosity thanks in part to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill helping to lead the way. Here, you’ve got a pair of big-screen icons making a rare series-regular appearance on a TV show. We anticipate 1932 being a one-season project and that’s it, but there is still a lot of story that could be told within that span of time.

