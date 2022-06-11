The Boys season 3: Jack Quaid, cast celebrate season 4 renewal!

Halfway through The Boys season 3, the folks at Amazon Prime made a huge announcement earlier today: There will be a season 4! We can’t say that we’re altogether shocked, given that this is one of the most-popular series on all of TV.

Also, there is clearly so much story still to tell here for all of the cast and crew!

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, and so many other cast members all announce that the series is coming back for another batch of episodes. They’ve probably thought this was going to happen for a while, but isn’t it also nice to have the news confirmed?

Of course, the trade-off with this glorious news is probably the fact that we’re all going to be waiting for a pretty-long time to see the show actually come back. Remember that there was a huge wait between seasons 2 and 3 and while some of that was due to the global health crisis, this show also has a pretty long post-production window due to all of the special effects that are thrown in there.

So what do we want for season 4? More mayhem, drama, and outside-the-box thinking for sure — but beyond just that, also chances to see these characters evolve. It is a little hard to speculate in great detail, mostly due to the fact that we’re still right smack in the middle of this season. There’s so many more twists that could be coming!

What are your earliest of hopes for The Boys season 4 on Amazon?

