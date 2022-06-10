The Boys season 3 episode 4: Blondie responds to Soldier Boy singing

Every episode The Boys season 3 is finding new ways to surprise us — and often, the surprises are totally absurd.

For one of the best examples of this we have, go ahead and check out the video below! In this, you can see an extended performance of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) doing the Blondie hit “Rapture.” We can’t say it’s the most traditional rendition of the song, but it’s absolutely hilarious to see Jensen on stage performing surrounded by old-school dancers. The idea behind this was likely Vought wanting to soften up the hero’s reputation, and showing that he is just like every other person out there (even if he’s not). The version that you saw in the episode was slimmed-down versus the clip we have today, but also entertaining in its own right.

Now, we are pleased to say that Blondie is very much a good sport about this whole ridiculous situation. If you look below, you can see her have a laugh at the whole performance; most likely, she knows that this is a huge win for her. This is going to lead to a ton of fans looking up her old music and in particular this song — just so they can see what the actual version of it sounds like.

Sure, we know that most people will be talking about the end of season 4 (read more about that here) rather than the start, but we don’t want to forget the little moments along the way.

