Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: More Caroline Warner, Beth Dutton battles?

We all know that one of the things that makes Yellowstone so great is all of the drama that exists between characters, and it goes without saying we want a lot of that over the course of season 5!

With that in mind, the following bit of news makes us very much pleased: Jacki Weaver will be coming back as Caroline Warner! This news was first confirmed over at TVLine, and it makes perfect sense given the events of season 4.

For those who want a quick refresher, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) was desperate enough to destroy Market Equities that she took a job within the organization. Apparently, her end goal here was to ensure that she could slowly destroy the company from within, and she absolutely did her best while learning some secrets along the way. Caroline knew that she was a wrecking ball, but she thought she could use that to her advantage. She thought wrong. Beth no longer has a job there and moving forward, we expect these two to go head to head.

What makes Warner such a great adversary is that she’s not some villain who threatens with her physicality; she’s almost pure intellect and resources. She manipulates and leverages her money and power to get what she wants; she may even recognize parts of herself in Beth, even if otherwise they are very different people. Market Equities is still going to want as much Montana land as possible for their resort, so we don’t see them going away anytime soon. Just prepare for a LOT of drama around them, in addition plenty of other sources also.

