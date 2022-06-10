NCIS season 20: Five story elements we most want to see!

NCIS season 20 is coming to CBS this fall but, unfortunately, it’s too early to say a lot about the story. We’re sure that there are some compelling and dynamic story arcs coming around the bend, but what some of those will look like still remain under lock and key.

Are there some things we absolutely want to see? Without a doubt! Today, we thought it would mark a good chance to look at some of those; while the show is doing a lot of great stuff right now, it never hurts to ask for a little bit more…

A villain that matters – This means making The Raven into someone who is important beyond just the premiere, or even introducing a new foe later on. While the Gibbs arc at the start of season 19 was absolutely compelling, there wasn’t enough of a true, super-memorable adversary. That needs to change.

More holiday episodes – Due in part to the Gibbs arc and having to introduce Parker, we didn’t get a lot of those in season 19, especially the first part of the season. We’d like to see that change, just to keep all of us in more of a festive mood.

Small relationship milestones for Palmer and Knight – It’s great that the two of them are together, but there needs to be steady progress! They don’t need to be engaged in the premiere, but they also can’t just be stagnant the entire season. Give us little moments in between a couple of days or Victoria eventually spending more time with Agent Knight.

An update on Gibbs – Even if we don’t see Mark Harmon on-screen, can we at least hear about how the guy is doing? Given that the character is still mentioned, you can at least remind all of us that the team still communicates with him.

Where are McGee’s and Delilah’s kids? – We’ve had a couple of good stories the past two years for these two as a couple, but what about them as parents? Odds are, the health crisis is one of the reasons why this didn’t happen over the past couple of seasons; maybe we’re at a point where that can change.

What sort of stories do you want to see on NCIS season 20?

