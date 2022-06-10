Bachelor in Paradise 8 filming begins; who’s coming back?

The premiere of Bachelor in Paradise 8 is not coming to ABC until this fall, but it’s nice to know a little bit about who’s taking part in advance!

In a post on Twitter below, creator Mike Fleiss shared a behind-the-scenes image from the start of production, one that confirms that Serene from Clayton Echard’s season will be one of the women taking part. We don’t think that this is that much of a surprise, mostly because there’s going to be a TON of women from that season on the show. The same goes for guys who were on Michelle Young’s The Bachelorette and the upcoming season featuring Gabby and Rachel, which is currently in production.

We imagine that the full cast will be released a little later this summer and in general, we’re going to be seeing the same sort of rollout in Paradise as usual. There will be a crop of people who are there from the get-go, and then also some who show up here and there throughout the season. If you’re on this show, it goes without saying that you want to be one of the people who is there from night one. Others will arrive later, and they have the challenge of coming in when relationships are already established.

For those who have not heard already, Jesse Palmer will be coming on board as host of the show for the first time after doing The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Meanwhile, Wells Adams will be coming back as the bartender, a role that he’s held down in Mexico for the past few seasons. (Last season, the show went with a rotating lineup of guest hosts.)

