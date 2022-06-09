The Bachelorette promo: New footage from Gabby and Rachel’s season!

For the first time since the season wrapped filming, we finally have a look inside The Bachelorette featuring Gabby and Rachel!

If you look below courtesy of the show’s Twitter, you can see the newly-unveiled trailer that offers up a larger sense of not only what the guys will look like, but also a few glimpses into how the season will work. These two leads are going to meet all of the men at the same time, and that could allow the guys to make their first impressions and for everyone to figure out who they are the most interested in dating. Unlike what we saw with Kaitlyn and Britt in the past, the men won’t be choosing one of them to be the lead. Both women will be there throughout the season, and it does look like there are some group dates that both will be a part of in some shape or form.

At some point during the season, we’d imagine that things will become a bit more individual as Gabby and Rachel each get alone time with the people that they are most interested in, but they will still have each other to lean on along the way.

Will this prove to be a successful experiment? We have no idea, but it is fun to see the show at least trying something new after so many years of bringing out the same sort of season. All signs point to producers not pitting the women against each other, which is admittedly the thing we were the most worried about during this whole process.

Remember now that Gabby and Rachel’s season will formally begin on ABC on Monday, July 11.

