Only Murders in the Building season 2: Is a longer trailer coming soon?

Do you want a little more mystery in your life? Only Murders in the Building season 2 is coming on June 28! Given that it’s just a few weeks away, you better believe that there’s some more good stuff coming in the near future.

Also, we’ve got some more evidence that said good stuff could easily include a new trailer.

If you look at the show’s official Twitter account (see below), you can see that “Trailer When?” has replaced the actual name of the show. This should indicate further that something more is coming in the near future. Sure, we’ve gotten some teases here and there already, but we’re excited to know that there is more good stuff where that comes from.

The main focus of season 2 looks to be pretty different than what we saw the first go-around, given that now Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are all now facing a possible frame job. How do they contend with that? They also don’t have the same sense of relative anonymity that they had in season 1, at least in terms of them being a functioning team. While many things are different, of course some others are still the same. Take, for example, the Arconia has a primary setting, and a place where a lot of the main drama could end up happening in one form or another.

Season 2 has the potential to be a humdinger like no other, and perhaps even more mysterious than what we saw the first time around. Of course, some of the humor will also be here. The goal here is to effectively take what worked in season 1 and then build upon it!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 2?

