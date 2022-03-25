Only Murders in the Building season 2 premiere date revealed

Months removed from its season 1 finale, Hulu has just announced a premiere date for Only Murders in the Building. Not only that, but the show is back a little faster than anyone may have predicted!

In the video below, you can see it officially confirmed via Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short that new episodes are going to be back starting on Tuesday, June 28. The first season was a critical favorite and an absolute delight, and did a really good job of telling some fun mysteries involving some of its characters and the central building. It was also an absolute pleasure to have Martin back in the spotlight — after being in the spotlight for decades, we started to worry that we weren’t going to see a ton of appearances from him in movies or TV shows.

Our hope is that in the weeks to come we learn at least a little bit more about the story that will guide this season, but it’s honestly not that much we need that much information on in advance. In all honestly, most of the appeal of the first season came courtesy of the three leads. We hadn’t expected the show to encompass humor and heart in anywhere near the way that it did. Sure, it made you laugh, but it also made you care about these eccentric characters. The building also felt like a thriving character in its own right, something that should be a requirement for a story that puts so much focus on such a setting.

Also, let’s go ahead and hope for a season 3 renewal at some point soon — wouldn’t it be nice to get another chapter of this story at some point in 2023?

