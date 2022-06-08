Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Will awards season play a role?

There are two things we’ve come to know about Ted Lasso in a reasonably short period of time. First, the show is fantastic. Also, it cleans up throughout awards season. While we haven’t even seen the impact of season 2 on the Emmys yet, we have a feeling that multiple actors will be nominated across the board. It has serious competition from Atlanta and Only Murders in the Building but even with that, there’s a good chance it could come back with a lot of gold.

Apple TV+ may not consider winning awards to be a necessity for some of their shows but at the same time, they definitely aren’t shying away from it. They recognize that this could draw more viewers to not just this show, but also many others. That’s why it is fair to ask if awards-show consideration will play a role at all in determining the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date.

From the way that we’re looking at things right now, we actually think the answer is quite simple: Probably not. If this was a show that hadn’t won trophies in the past, we could see the streaming service being a little more careful as to where they placed it. However, there’s a real staying power with Ted Lasso and a rewatchability that a lot of other comedies just don’t have. It’s going to be fine when it comes to nominations.

Also, the window for Emmy eligibility is so wide that Ted Lasso doesn’t need to squeeze itself into it. Typically, it runs from the start of one June to the next. Season 2 will be up for Emmys this summer, and season 3 in 2023.

We think that the main determining factor in season 3’s premiere date is simple: When the show is done and ready to be released. There are still variables (read more over here), but we think Apple knows it benefits them to get quality episodes out there as soon as possible.

