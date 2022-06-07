Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The factors Apple TV+ will weigh

Regardless of whether Ted Lasso season 3 is the final season or not, we know that there’s a lot of people out there eager to see it! The big question to ponder, at least right now, is when that is actually going to happen. Are we going to see more episodes at some point in the near future?

Given that production is still underway in the UK, it would be foolish to anticipate new episodes coming out at some point in the near future. We don’t think anything will happen until the show is at least close to wrapping, if not done entirely. This is what makes fall the most likely launch window.

In the end, it is the folks at Apple’s choice as to when to premiere the show, and once they’ve got the episodes in hand, they will weigh a number of different factors. Take, for example, what other shows they have on the schedule, what the competition is, and whether or not they can air the entire order without getting interrupted by holidays and the like. It’s one of the reasons why earlier in the fall makes more sense, given that running up to Christmas can lead to questions as to whether or not you need to go on hiatus for a little while. They are probably weighing all of this now to make an easier decision for themselves down the road.

Ultimately, we imagine there will be more news on season 3 to report soon, beyond just the final-season discussion we reported on here.

As a bit of a bonus…

We also suggest that you check out the video below from CBS Mornings. In it, Rick Astley talks about having “Never Gonna Give You Up” featured in a moving, serious way in a certain season 2 episode. It was such a dramatic change from the whole Rick-Roll meme we’ve all seen two thousand times.

