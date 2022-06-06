Ted Lasso season 3: Is it really the final season? A lesson in context

Is Ted Lasso season 3 really the end of the road? It could very well be! However, there are certainly a number of stories out on the internet today that aren’t exactly painting the most accurate picture of what is going on.

Over the weekend, we wrote a piece discussing some comments made recently by actor/writer Brett Goldstein, one where he confirmed that the third season is being written as though it is the end of the road. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that it is the final season, and his quote is being misrepresented in a lot of different places.

As a matter of fact, Goldstein saying this isn’t actually news at all, as it was announced years ago that the original plan for Ted Lasso was that it would run for three seasons. Rather than try to stretch out the original story, Jason Sudeikis, Brett, and the rest of the team are merely sticking to what they first mapped out. Once they get closer to the end here (season 3 is midway through production), they can figure out further what they want to do. If they move forward with a season 4, it would have to be a totally new story; the challenge there is to come up with something that makes sense.

Is a spin-off also possible? We tend to think so; heck, you could argue that the Coach Beard episode was a weird spin-off pilot in its own way.

So rest assured, no decision has been made on the long-term future of Ted Lasso yet. While we’d be sad if season 3 is the end, we’d also applaud them for telling the story they set out to make. Some of the best shows are meant to leave you wanting more.

For those wondering, we should get a chance to see season 3 premiere later this year.

