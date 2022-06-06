Fargo season 5 spoilers: Jon Hamm, Ted Lasso actress to star

If Noah Hawley wanted to make waves today around Fargo season 5, it’s fair to say that he succeeded with some of his castings.

According to a new report coming in today courtesy of Deadline, Mad Men alum Jon Hamm is poised to be one of the three central leads this season, and will be joined by Ted Lasso actress Juno Temple and Atypical star Jennifer Jason Leigh. This will be a return for Hamm into leading man territory after taking on a wide array of different roles since saying goodbye to Don Draper.

Of course, FX and Hawley are not saying much about these roles as of yet, other than that Temple will play Dot, Hamm will be Roy, and Leigh will be Lorraine. There’s an odd bit of Ted Lasso humor / irony in here with Hamm’s character sharing the same name as Roy Kent, love interest to Juno’s Keeley on that show.

Because Ted Lasso is still midway through production on its third (and final?) season, we have a feeling that Fargo will not be airing for the reasonably-near future. Plus, we know that Hawley loves to take advantage of the winter weather to give his show a unique color palette. It helps to make it look and feel different than some of what you see elsewhere and personally, we welcome that in great measure.

One thing we know fully about this show is that it is anchored by great characters, and we feel more confident than ever about that after hearing these names pop up. This should be as dark, twisted, and insanely entertaining season as any other we’ve seen over the years.

Related – Be sure to get some additional news right now on Fargo, including other insight on where things could be going from here

What do you most want to see when it comes to Fargo season 5 on FX?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







