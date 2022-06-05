Ted Lasso season 3: Brett Goldstein on writing towards potential end

While there hasn’t been a lot said about Ted Lasso season 3 in terms of the plot, there is one thing we’ve heard many times over — there is a good chance that this could be the final season. The creators had a plan for three seasons from the start, and now the main question is whether the runaway success of it on Apple TV+ will lead to them making more.

If that does happen, it does not appear as though there are major conversations about it right now. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Brett Goldstein (who writes on the show, in addition to playing the fantastic Roy Kent), notes that they are “writing it [as though it could be the end]. It was planned as three. Spoiler alert — everyone dies.” Obviously, the latter is a joke, and it’s probably a way to add humor to an answer he’s probably given hundreds of times over the past year.

We’ve seen a lot of wonderful moments from Roy in the first two seasons as he’s become more of a leader and a friend to those around him. For Brett, that has been a wonderful thing to both write and play:

“The nice part of the show, is about people trying to be better. And that’s unusual. Our public discourse [on social media] is terrible. It is now normal for people to be horrible to each other. Our show shouldn’t be as refreshing as it is — that says more about the world it was brought into. I’ve got far more stories about people being lovely than about people being a nightmare.”

We think that entire Ted Lasso team is keeping this in mind throughout season 3, regardless of if it is the final season or not. This is a comfort show for a lot of people, ourselves included. We want there to keep being that dose of inspiration and joy.

Hopefully, season 3 of Ted Lasso premieres later this year. For more speculation on a start date, visit the link here.

What do you most want to see from Roy Kent on Ted Lasso season 3?

