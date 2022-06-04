Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: How potential endgame could factor in

As we start to look towards Ted Lasso season 3 on Apple TV+, there are a couple of news items that everyone wants to know.

First and foremost, there’s the question of when the show will come back — which is of course the one that everyone wants to know. From there, you also have to wonder if season 3 will be the final one. No one is commenting on that, though it is pretty common knowledge at this point that the show was initially planned out with three seasons in mind. We also think that Jason Sudeikis is the sort of guy who’d rather end on a high note than let something drag out forever. Also, he already had a fanbase before this show thanks to Saturday Night Live and other stuff; he won’t be scrambling for more work whenever it is over.

So could it potentially being the final season impact when it premieres? In a way, yes. If this does turn out to be the end, don’t be surprised if Apple tries to stretch out the remaining episodes in ways that they wouldn’t with some other shows. We could see the upcoming episodes being split into halves, or pushed back to generate even more hype and buildup along the way. Another possibility is that they would wait to watch season 3 until they were launching a number of other shows on their schedule, largely to ensure that they could keep subscribers watching other stuff.

We do personally think new episodes are going to come this autumn, but go ahead and know this: Apple is going to be very careful with how they choose to push season 3. That will be the case regardless of if it’s the final season but if it is, they will scrutinize that schedule even further.

What do you think would be the best Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date, regardless of if this is the end or not?

