The Orville season 3 episode 2: Some reflections, and a look forward

Tomorrow, The Orville season 3 episode 2 will arrive on Hulu — who is ready to dive into yet another new world? Seth MacFarlane and the whole team are taking the phrase New Horizons as seriously as they can, as they are putting the focus on imagination and allowing the story to veer off into just about every direction.

We know that there are very few pieces of information out there about tomorrow’s episode other than the title of “Shadow Realms” — which does inherently sound rather cool. MacFarlane has already noted that this episode is best watched with the lights off, and he also did just post something else that leaves us excited about what’s next: “New episode of The Orville: New Horizons tomorrow on [Hulu]! You’ll laugh, you’ll gasp, you’ll jump outta your seat.”

Sure, this is just another small look into what the future overall will hold here, but this speaks to a wide array of genres that this show is trying to conquer. The premiere “Electric Sheep” was philosophical, dark, but also sweet at some points. We tend to think that episode 2 could be a little scary. The idea of darkness always lends itself to some creepy stuff, and a lot of that comes down to how much the team wants to go in line with expectations or find a way to subvert them altogether.

We know that there will be more to share in regards to episode 2 in just under 24 hours, so before we wrap things up here, why not take a minute to reflect on episode 1? Below, you can see courtesy of the show’s Instagram a deeper look at the premiere, including the big moral decisions made and also why the Isaac storyline matters so much. Burke may never be the biggest fan of that Kaylon, but she at least came to understand why Isaac meant so much to some other people.

What are you the most curious to see when it comes to The Orville season 3 episode 2 tomorrow?

