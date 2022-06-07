The Orville season 3 episode 2 sneak peek: Enter the night

This Thursday on Hulu, you are going to have a chance to see The Orville season 3 episode 2 arrive — but you don’t have to wait to learn more about it!

In the sneak preview below, you can see a pretty tantalizing tease for what is next in “Shadow Realms,” an episode that Seth MacFarlane has already recommended you watch in the dark. This is an episode that seems to be fully in line with some of the original goals of Star Trek — venturing far into unknown territories and exploring further what is there. This could be a fascinating story to see unfold with that very thing in mind, largely because there are so many unexpected twists and turns.

As a matter of fact, the only thing we really are expecting here is for some members of the crew to have a pretty enormous pit in their stomachs. If a lot of this episode takes place in the dark, you never know what is around the corner. It could be truly frightening!

Of course, there’s a part of us that really hopes The Orville goes the other way with all of this. One of the best things about watching television in general is the opportunity to subvert expectations. This episode could have a lot of that; what if what lies in the dark isn’t that scary at all? What if it is exciting or even friendly?

We’re sure that through a lot of this, the focus of the episode will be geared mostly around a couple of characters. In general, that’s something that the show really loves to explore. Burke, the newest member of the crew, had a huge spotlight in the premiere. Who knows where things will go from here?

