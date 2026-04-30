Scrubs revival renewed for season 2 over at ABC

If you had your fair share of questions regarding the future of the Scrubs revival at ABC, we do have reason to celebrate!

Today, the network confirmed that the new iteration of the medical comedy featuring Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will be back for a season 2. This comes after the success of season 1 both commercially and critically. Somehow, it managed to both capture the soul of the original while also injecting new characters who worked in this particular environment. Bill Lawrence may not be the day-to-day showrunner this time around, but remains an executive producer.

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So what does this Scrubs renewal mean in terms of the story? Well, John C. McGinley has expressed hope that we will see more of Dr. Perry Cox moving forward, even if it is more as a patient than his old job at Sacred Heart. One of the reasons we saw less of him in the first season was due to his commitments on another Lawrence comedy in Rooster. That show is coming back, but there may be less of an overlap this go-around.

Meanwhile, it seems as though there are hopes to get Ken Jenkins from the original show back in some capacity as Dr. Kelso. We hope that the nostalgia is here in a major way, but that the story keeps moving forward.

In other renewal news…

You are going to be seeing more of Shifting Gears! After all, the Tim Allen – Kat Dennings comedy has also been renewed for another season. Where the two shows are placed in the 2026-27 schedule remains to be seen, and the same goes for their exact episode counts. This could be clarified more in the weeks ahead, especially since a big fall-schedule release from ABC is going to be around the corner before too long.

What do you think about the Scrubs being renewed for a season 2 at ABC?

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