Stranger Things season 5: Don’t expect weekly episode releases…

While we’re starting to see more and more TV shows change up their release model, Netflix doesn’t seem to be budging on a part of theirs.

When you think about it, there was an easy case for them to potentially shake up their release model for Stranger Things, especially since many of the show’s season 4 episodes were extremely long in terms of run time. Why not release them one at a time? This would give the show more staying power, and that’s one of the reasons why other streaming services are shying away from the binge-watching model. We’ll admit that personally, we much prefer the weekly releases; it makes it easier for viewers to all be on the sage page, as opposed to some people surging far ahead of others just because they have more free time.

Regardless of our personal feelings, though, the model for Stranger Things is clearly not changing. Speaking (per Variety) at a recent industry event, here is what Netflix’s head of scripted series for US and Canada had to say on that subject:

“For the fans of Stranger Things, this is how they’ve been watching that show, and I think to change that on them would be disappointing … To not give them exactly what they’ve been expecting … would be an abrupt change for the member.”

While we may want what we want in terms of releases for some of these shows, we aren’t surprised at all that Netflix is going in the direction that they are here. For starters, it would anger a lot of people who are paying more than $15 a month for these shows in their current form. Also, we think they like smashing viewership records, which is precisely what they did with the first seven episodes of Stranger Things 4.

