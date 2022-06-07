Stranger Things season 5 spoilers: Is a time jump inevitable?

At this point, there aren’t too many clear spoilers out there for Stranger Things 5, though there is also a reason for that. There are still two episodes to go in season 4! Not only that, but filming has yet to kick off as of yet. Also, filming has yet to even kick off!

Given the ages of some of the cast, it’s more or less inevitable that the show is going to jump forward in time; they can’t just pretend that some of these people are kids when really, a number of them are young adults now. Speaking per TVLine, executive producer Ross Duffer confirms that there will be a jump forward in season 5, largely because a lot of the logistics here:

“I’m sure we will do a time jump … Ideally, we’d have shot [Seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that.

“So these are all discussions we’re going to have with our writers when we start the room up. Believe it or not, we’re still working on Season 4. We’re trying to finish the final two episodes, they’re so massive.”

We’ve already heard on multiple occasions that the remaining two episodes are largely cinematic in nature, and we tend to think that means we’re looking at a massively-extended run time. Hopefully, that will be enough to tide people over since season 5 likely isn’t coming for a long time. We’d be surprised if it launches in 2023, given the amount of time that goes into both filming and also special effects here. This is going to be the final season of the show, though it is pretty clear at this point that there are some spin-off possibilities here.

