The Mandalorian season 3 spoilers: Giancarlo Esposito looks ahead

The Mandalorian season 3 is going to be premiering on Disney+ in the new year, and a number of familiar faces are coming back. So who does that include? Of course, one of the names we’re most excited to see on the cast list is Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. Very few actors play these intense characters better!

Moving into season 3, it certainly seems as though Gideon has a few scores that he is going to want to settle. He was imprisoned after taking Grogu and instigating so many battles at the end of the season. However, when you’ve got a good adversary, the last thing you want to do as a series is lock them away forever. This is why there’s a chance he could resurface again at some point.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Esposito did his best to tease where some of the story begins for his character, but also what some of his goals may be:

“Yes, it’s assumed he is behind bars. I think we could have an opportunity to see him escape those chains that bind him … We want to see a guy who is a mastermind who has an idea for the future that no one else has. And so, we want to know what that is and we want to know if that’s good or bad.

“I keep holding onto this idea that he really wants to save this galaxy. Of course, everyone does. But everyone assumes he just wants to control it. So, let’s find out if that’s true or not.”

We like that Esposito thinks there is at least some ambiguity to this character, especially since we don’t need this or any other Star Wars show to simply angle to create different versions of Vader. The more that things can be mixed up, the stronger the overall end product will be.

