The Mandalorian season 3: Could there be a movie after the fact?

We would start off here by saying this: For now, we’re happy with it being a TV show. Sometimes, we worry that conversations of “this or that deserves a movie” diminishes the quality of what is in front of you — especially since The Mandalorian, on its own, may be one of the best things in the Star Wars universe over the past several years. It manages to be dramatic, action-packed, funny, and also heartfelt; basically, everything you would want from this story and this character.

Speaking to Variety recently at the Star Wars Celebration, here is some of what Pedro Pascal had to say on the subject:

“Don’t you think it’s inevitable? I, personally, I have no, truly, I have no idea, but that would be a dream come true.”

If something like this happens, it’s certainly not going to be anytime in the near future. At the moment, we know that The Mandalorian season 4 is being written, even if Disney+ hasn’t officially commented on it all that much. Meanwhile, season 3 is currently set to premiere in February. We don’t think this show will go on forever, but we’re happy to relish every single second while it is around. Also, there’s a chance these characters could appear on other series down the road.

