The Mandalorian season 3: The journey ahead for Grogu

As we all prepare ourselves for The Mandalorian season 3 in February 2023, a lot of eyes are going to be on Grogu — really to the surprise of no one. The character, otherwise known as Baby Yoda, is one of the most important parts of this world.

In many ways, the start of season 3 will be all about an introduction. We saw a little bit of Grogu and Mando back together at the end of The Book of Boba Fett, but they had some other priorities on their plate. It was pretty hard to focus on the two characters themselves. However, moving forward that could change, and absolutely there is a lot of fun stuff to dive into here!

Moving into season 3, of course we want to see even more of the emotional bond between these two characters. It’s hard not to want that! There’s more of a genuine partnership that is here now and with their goals together a bit more ambiguous, that opens the door more to exploration as opposed to what we had in season 2.

Beyond just this, there’s one other Grogu-centric topic that needs to be focused on to a rather large degree: How much did Baby Yoda really learn from Luke? We think a lot of what we saw during The Book of Boba Fett was scratching the surface, and there is a lot more territory to dive into here. It gives us a chance to be surprised and/or delighted, and we’re curious to see how the character’s time in both Luke and Mando’s world could shape his future. After all, Grogu is the sort who could live for a very long time, so there are many chapters of his metaphorical novel to be written.

What do you want to see coming up for Grogu on The Mandalorian season 3?

